Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,481. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

