Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €72.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.70 ($75.23).

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of FRA:FIE traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €61.15 ($71.10). The company had a trading volume of 43,826 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.22. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.