FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Up 13.9%

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s share price traded up 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.95, 10,145,557 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 4,280,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Get FireEye alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FireEye by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FireEye by 71.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.