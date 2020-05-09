First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.11. First Community posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). First Community had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Community presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $28,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,409. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

