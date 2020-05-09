First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.91. 784,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,099. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

