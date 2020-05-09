Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 3.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,151,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 394,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $104.78. 8,495,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

