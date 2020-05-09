Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.78. 8,497,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

