Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Cfra

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cfra from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.51.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.78. 8,497,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,771. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.