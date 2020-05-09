Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.51.

FISV stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.78. 8,495,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $577,518,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $125,830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 110.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after buying an additional 1,059,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

