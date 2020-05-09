Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.51.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,495,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

