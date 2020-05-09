Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. VTB Capital cut shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) alerts:

GZPFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 4,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.