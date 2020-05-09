GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNMK. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

GNMK stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. 2,848,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,167. The company has a market cap of $794.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 3.13. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,167.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,682 shares of company stock worth $357,548. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 91.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

