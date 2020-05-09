George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to $124.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on George Weston from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised George Weston from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. George Weston has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

