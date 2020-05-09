Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 511,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after buying an additional 453,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,206. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

