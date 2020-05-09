Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.39. 2,277,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

