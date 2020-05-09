Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.29.

BAMXF traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

