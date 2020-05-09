Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 12,187 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 149.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,029,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,313. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

