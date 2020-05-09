Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $114.06. 661,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

