Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 31,357 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 875.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $56.10. 2,938,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,911. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

