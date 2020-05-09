Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 8,996 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,055 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $67,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,744 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.62. 3,578,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,118. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

