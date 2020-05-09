Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 26,794 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $18.05. 16,357,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,126,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.