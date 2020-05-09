Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 27,396 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,187,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

