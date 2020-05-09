Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 8,392 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Albemarle worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 251,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66,210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $3,254,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALB traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,733. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

