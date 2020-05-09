Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,316,124 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,316,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,116,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 13.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

