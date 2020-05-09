Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. 7,877,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

