Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

