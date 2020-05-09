Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,690. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average is $218.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,142 shares of company stock worth $1,663,629. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

