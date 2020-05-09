Grimes & Company Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,536,000 after buying an additional 1,247,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $74,394,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $39,163,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after buying an additional 377,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $47.38. 1,272,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

