Grimes & Company Inc. Has $9.16 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,566 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $53.27. 6,580,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

