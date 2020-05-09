Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,567.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,551 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,809 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,940. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

