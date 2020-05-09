Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,812 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $173,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $495,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,781,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,246 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,074.7% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 18,924,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,768,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.