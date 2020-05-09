Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,742,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,694. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

