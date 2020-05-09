Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 62,201 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 831,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average is $145.83. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,371 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

