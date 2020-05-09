Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448,637 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,519,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,258 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,118,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,488,000 after buying an additional 873,208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after buying an additional 473,316 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,008,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,275,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 847,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,207. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

