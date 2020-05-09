Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,535 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,768 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,995,000 after purchasing an additional 544,171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,005,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

