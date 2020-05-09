Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 11,034 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

