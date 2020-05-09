Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Roche Holdings AG Basel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $299.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.