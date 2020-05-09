Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 15,067 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,497,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 234.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 17,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. 16,326,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.