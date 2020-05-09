Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 4,378 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

VUG traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $185.06. 825,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

