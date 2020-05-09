Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 6,182 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.55.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 758,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.