Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $188.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

