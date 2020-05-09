Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 113,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

ITW stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,932. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day moving average is $169.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.