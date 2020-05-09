Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 8,725 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.04. 12,235,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,923,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

