Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,000. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 1.29% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

JHML traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,304. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

