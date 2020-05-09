Growth Interface Management LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 9.1% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,506 shares of company stock valued at $64,309,853. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

