Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMSNF. HSBC downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Hammerson stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

