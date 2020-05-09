Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,570,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 350,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,337 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,507 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $902,390.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $97.61. 198,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,672. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

