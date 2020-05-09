Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

