Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Up 9.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $36.97, 2,152,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,555,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 90.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HLF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $58,973,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,481,000 after acquiring an additional 784,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,561,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,136,000 after acquiring an additional 439,563 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 448,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 256,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,426,000 after acquiring an additional 247,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

