Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 2,240 Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Embraer were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Embraer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 345,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Embraer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Embraer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Embraer SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). Embraer had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

